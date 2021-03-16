Reports: 'Phone Issues' Used As Reason For Cuomo To Get Close To Two Sexual Harassment Accusers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reportedly claimed that he was having technical difficulties with his phone to isolate at least two of his sexual harassment accusers.

According to a new report that came out over the weekend, Cuomo, 63, said that he needed tech help to get close to two of the women who accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Both former staff member Charlotte Bennett and an unnamed woman who alleged that Cuomo reached up her shirt and groped her said that they were summoned into a one-on-one situation, where Cuomo requested help resolving tech issues with his smartphone.

The Albany Times Union report published Sunday, March 14 said that the day after Cuomo asked Bennett personal questions, including an inquiry about whether she ever had a relationship with an older man, she was summoned to the governor’s private office in the state Capitol.

Cuomo then allegedly asked for help navigating from his phone’s “settings” app to its “notes” app, though he had already had the device for months. She has not accused the governor of inappropriately touching her, but said she felt uncomfortable after being probed about her personal life the day before.

Months later, the report states that Cuomo again claimed to have issued with his “notes” app, summoning a second woman to his private chamber in the Executive Mansion. While she was assisting him, the governor allegedly groped her.

Both incidents remain under investigation, with the latter having been referred to police in Albany.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied sexually harassing any women, apologizing “to anyone (he) made feel uncomfortable. He also vehemently denied groping the staffer at the Executive Mansion.

“As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this," he previously said. “The details of this report are gut-wrenching.”

"I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the Attorney General's report.”

