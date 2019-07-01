Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ivanka Trump's Diplomatic Role At G20

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's latest Twitter target is Ivanka Trump.

Reacting to a video of the President's daughter trying to interject herself into a sideline conversation at the G-20 Summit last weekend in Japan, the congresswoman from the Bronx tweeted: "It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.

"It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on," Ocasio-Cortez added. "The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either."

The video clip, which can be accessed by clicking here, attracted more than 14 million views. AOC's tweet sparked a firestorm on all sides of the political debate.

For instance, English broadcaster Piers Morgan reacted on Twitter: "Could be worse. . . Ivanka could have been a bartender 18 months ago."

To which the 2007 Yorktown High School graduate responded: "Actually, that would make government better — not worse. Imagine if more people in power spent years of their lives actually working for a living. We’d probably have healthcare and living wages by now."

