Ocasio-Cortez: 'Multiple People Have Been Arrested Trying To Harm Me,' Citing Targeted Threats

Some are targeting outspoken Democrat representatives and multiple people have attempted to harm some, according to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The 2007 Yorktown High School graduate and her fellow freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar spoke out this week, talking about how efforts to disparage them have made them the targets of death threats.

Ocasio-Cortez's remarks came in response to a fundraising email solicitation from the Ohio Federation of College Republicans with the subject line: “AOC is a domestic terrorist.”

“This puts me in danger every time,” Ocasio-Cortez said, retweeting a screenshot of the email's subject line. “Almost every time this uncalled for rhetoric gets blasted by conserv. grps, we get a spike in death threats to refer to Capitol Police. Multiple people have been arrested trying to harm me, Ilhan & others. @GOP, what’s it going to take to stop?”

According to a Time Magazine report, Ocasio-Cortez and her staff received special training from Capitol Police on assessing visitors that may be potential threats.

“From fundraising emails labeling @AOC a domestic terrorist to the constant questioning of @IlhanMN’s loyalty to and love of country, the right-wing is actively inciting violence against young progressive women of color in Congress,” organizers with the Women’s March posted on Twitter.

Omar has recently come under fire for comments she made about the September 11 terrorist attacks, when she said the attackers were “some people who did something.”

On Twitter, Omar posted photos of comments made by Fox News host Brian Kilmeade and Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw, vilifying her for those comments.

“This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face. I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it,” she said. “My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question. We are ALL Americans!”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.