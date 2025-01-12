Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Politics

Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back At Ex-CT Sen. Lieberman In Rare Dem Vs. Dem Dustup

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
"New party, who dis?' wrote Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after retweeted Joe Lieberman's comment about her in which he said: "I certainly hope she’s not the future and I don’t believe she is," Photo Credit: @AOC on Twitter
Joe Lieberman Photo Credit: Joe Lieberman official photo
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Photo Credit: @ocasio2018 on Instagram

Just over a week after taking office, U.S. Congresswoman and Westchester County high school graduate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is embroiled in a new controversy.

Poll
Do you think it's fair for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to refer to herself as a "Bronx girl" despite graduating from Yorktown High School?
Current Results

Do you think it's fair for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to refer to herself as a "Bronx girl" despite graduating from Yorktown High School?

  • Absolutely
    12%
  • Absolutely not
    51%
  • Probably OK
    4%
  • Probably not OK
    11%
  • Don't really care
    22%

But this one does not involve a far-right provocateur or even a mainstream Republican.

It started when Joe Lieberman, Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore's running mate in the 2000 election who retired in 2013 after serving 24 years as U.S. Senator from Connecticut, was asked if the far-left Ocasio-Cortez represented the future of the Democratic party in an interview with Fox Business Network.

"I certainly hope she’s not the future and I don’t believe she is," said the 76-year-old Lieberman, a moderate Democrat, said.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, then retweeted an image showing Lieberman's comment with a four-word reply: "New party, who dis? "

"Who dis?" is a common response (mainly used by millennials) to a text message from an unknown number.

Lieberman added in the interview the Democrats will lose voters in the long term if Ocasio-Cortez's ideas are endorsed.

Ocasio-Cortez was the subject of a Jan. 6 "60 Minutes" segment on the bartender turned congresswoman who wants to challenge the way Washington works.

Asked if some of her policy proposals are unrealistic, Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, told Cooper, "What's unrealistic is what we're living in right now," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman elected to Congress, created controversy even before being elected by describing herself as a "Bronx" girl despite her Northern Westchester education . She graduated from Yorktown High School in 2007.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.