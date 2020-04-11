Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NY State Senate Retains Democratic Majority

Zak Failla
New York State Senate
New York State Senate Photo Credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel via Wikimedia Commons

Though it was a disappointing and long night for some, New York’s Democrats were able to retain control in the State Senate “comfortably.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said that while already retaining their position, the gap between the Democrats and Republicans in New York is expected to grow even further as more votes are counted.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, with ballots still being tallied, there are still five seats being determined in the Senate, with the Republicans holding a tenuous hold with one more delegate than the Democrats.

“Despite a difficult night for many Democratic candidates throughout the state and nation, the Senate Democratic Conference comfortably retained our majority and will be welcoming a historic group of new upstate Democrats to the Senate,” she said.

“With the record-high number of outstanding absentee ballots that are overwhelmingly Democratic, we will add even more victories to our majority as the vote counts continue,” she added. “The Senate Democratic Majority will continue to lead New York State forward as we recover from this pandemic and economic crisis.”

