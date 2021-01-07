NY Sends National Guard Troops To Washington Following Chaotic Capitol Riots

New York is among several states sending members of the national guard to Washington, D.C., following a violent day of chaos as pro-Trump rioters stormed in and vandalized the United States Capitol building as members of Congress began deliberations to confirm the results of the 2020 presidential election.

It was the first time the Capitol building was breached since the War of 1812.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 1,000 members of the New York National Guard will be in the District of Columbia for up to two weeks "to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power."

"This deployment will not impact our state's ongoing efforts to contain and combat the COVID virus," Cuomo said. "For 244 years, the cornerstone of our democracy has been the peaceful transfer of power, and New York stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is carried out, safely and decisively."

The governors of New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia also approved activations of their own National Guard troops to support the D.C. National Guard.

There were four fatalities during the riots that halted the formal electoral college vote count by Congress on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 6. Deliberations on the vote resumed Wednesday evening, finally ending around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 with Vice President Mike Pence announcing that Congress had formally affirmed the election of Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president.

"I’ll just say it," first-year Rep. Mondaire Jones, whose 17th district represents much of Westchester and all of Rockland, tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "If today’s domestic terrorists were Black, they would have never been allowed to storm the Capitol."

Jones is among about two dozen Democratic congressmen calling for the 25th amendment be invoked to remove Trump from office as well as new impeachment proceedings to prevent Trump from running for president again.

"I could not have imagined a darker day for democracy," Jones said in a statement. "Donald Trump has incited violence against the legislative branch of the United States Government, encouraging thousands of his supporters to storm the Capitol, and must be impeached again."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.