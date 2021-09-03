NY Republicans Introduce Cuomo Impeachment Resolution

New York Republicans are looking to make Andrew Cuomo the second governor in the state's history to be impeached as they announced they are introducing an impeachment resolution.

Saying that Cuomo has lost "credibility and trust" and has an "inability to lead” New York, Republicans in the state Assembly announced an impeachment Monday, March 8 as the governor deals with sexual harassment allegations and investigations into his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to introduce this resolution because we believe the time has come," New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay stated. "In order to lead this great state as governor, you need to have credibility and trust and unfortunately, we feel the governor has lost that and now has an inability to lead.

“I don’t think I’ve used the term ‘bombshell’ especially this week, any time more in my life, it has been one bombshell after another … so we want to move ahead, do this impeachment in the Assembly.”

If he were to be impeached, Cuomo would be the first governor ousted in New York in more than a century, though the Republicans face an uphill climb as Democrats control 106 of the Assembly’s 150 seats.

The only New York governor to be impeached was William Sulzer in 1913, when he was found guilty of campaign finance violations and removed from office.

“As you heard the governor say yesterday, I’m not going to resign, if you want to get rid of me, start impeachment," Barclay said Cuomo stated. "But we think now is the time to act. We think it’s time to commence impeachment.”

Assemblyman Mike Lawler said that if Cuomo refuses to resign, the Assembly has to vote to impeach.

“The Governor has made it abundantly clear that he will not resign,” Lawler said. “Instead of twiddling our thumbs, hoping and dreaming that the governor will change his mind, we need to act.

“As a legislative body, we need to move forward on articles of impeachment immediately,” he added. “We need to show a direct and clear message to the Governor that his actions are abominable and will not be tolerated by us or the residents of New York.”

In the unlikely event that the Assembly votes to impeach, a trial will be held before the state Senate. Judges from the state Court of Appeals - where Cuomo appointed all seven judges - will also hear the case.

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, responded to the impeachment threats and said that the governor is focused on doing his job.

“There's a job to be done, and New Yorkers elected the governor to do it,” he said. "Which is why he has been focused on getting as many shots in arms as possible, making sure New York is getting its fair share in Washington's COVID relief package and working on a state budget that is due in three weeks.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.