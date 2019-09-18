New York Democrats Favor Biden, Warren, Sanders In New Poll

Days after the third Democratic presidential debate, New Yorkers have spoken out about who they think has the best chance to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020.

In a new Siena College poll , New York Democrats threw their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Biden led the way, with 22 percent of Democrats saying they hope he’s the party’s nominee. He was followed by Warren (17 percent), Sanders (15 percent), Sen. Kamala Harris (4 percent) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (3 percent).

No other candidate garnered more than 1 percent of Democrats’ support.

When asked who they think has the best chance to win, Biden again led the way with 37 percent of the vote, in front of Warran (13 percent) and Sanders (11 percent).

This Siena College Poll was conducted between Sunday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 12, by telephone calls conducted in English to 798 New York State registered voters. Respondent sampling was initiated by asking for the youngest male in the household.

“Although Biden, Warren, and Sanders are leading the pack among New York Democrats, more than one-third of those Democrats – more than support frontrunner Joe Biden – are still undecided,” Greenberg said. “We’re still more than four months until Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats vote, and seven months until New York Democrats weigh in on the Democratic presidential nomination.

“The national frontrunners are leading with New York Democrats as well. Biden leads with men and women, in New York City and upstate, with white and black voters, and with voters 35 and older. Warren leads with the downstate suburbs and Latino voters, while Sanders is the strong choice of voters under 35,” Greenberg said.

