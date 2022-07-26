Contact Us
Politics

New Polls Shed Light On Race In Redrawn Hudson Valley Congressional District

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn
New polling shows New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney enjoying a comfortable lead over state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in the Democratic primary race for the newly redrawn 17th Congressional District.
New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney is enjoying a comfortable lead over State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in the battle to be the Democratic nominee for the newly redrawn 17th Congressional District.

Two new internal polls reported by POLITICO show Maloney with double digit leads over Biaggi in the primary race, with Maloney’s polling showing him beating her by 34 points, 52 percent to 18 percent.

However, the second poll, commissioned by Biaggi’s campaign, shows her down by 13 points, 34 percent to 21 percent.

The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23. 

Both campaigns say many Democrats in the district are still undecided, with Maloney’s data showing 30 percent falling into that category, while Biaggi’s camp says 45 percent remain undecided.

Maloney, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, is currently serving his fifth term in the US House, representing New York’s 18th District.

He previously said he’s running to “get results for my neighbors in the Hudson Valley, despite gridlock and dysfunction in Washington.”

Biaggi has represented District 34 in the New York State Senate since 2019 and previously served as the deputy national operations director for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

She said she’s running for Congress “to protect and defend our democracy, to halt the climate crisis, to grow our supply of affordable housing, and to transform our government and economy to serve us all.”

The newly drawn 17th District will include parts of Rockland, Putnam, Northern Westchester, and Dutchess counties.

