North Rockland Daily Voice
New Poll Reveals What NYers Think Of Hochul's Job Performance So Far

Kathy Reakes
With just weeks in office, a new poll shows that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has a good favorability rating. Photo Credit: ny.gov

Despite just weeks in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul, who succeeded former Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he resigned in scandal, has a positive favorability rating among New Yorkers, according to a brand-new poll.

The Siena College poll, released Tuesday, Sept. 14, found Hochul was viewed favorably by 42 percent of voters and unfavorably by 17 percent; with 41 percent still undecided.

By 52-18 percent, voters say Hochul has a more collaborative approach to government leadership than her predecessor, and they say it’s exciting to have New York’s first woman governor by a 74-16 margin. 

In addition, strong majorities of voters think Hochul will be successful in ensuring a safe transition to in-person public education, leading the state through natural disasters, and controlling the spread of COVID. 

Voters also chimed in on the former governor, saying Cuomo should have resigned, rather than remain in office, 67-26 percent, including Democrats, 55-35 percent. 

Cuomo has his worst-ever favorability rating, 34-55 percent, down from 45-47 percent in June.

“While still largely unknown to a wide swath of New Yorkers, Gov. Hochul begins her tenure with a lot of goodwill from voters, said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. "Among those with an opinion about her, she is viewed strongly favorably, although two in five New Yorkers don’t yet have an opinion, despite Hochul having been Lt. Governor for six years and elected statewide twice."

The poll also showed that when it comes to the pandemic, Hochul was strongly supported.

By a 69- to 26-percent margin, New Yorkers backed requiring teachers and staff to be vaccinated — which the state has yet to order, but has been encouraged by Hochul and President Joe Biden.

And school districts requiring teachers, staff, and students to wear masks was supported 78 to 18 percent.

“Mask mandates have even greater support among New Yorkers, Greenberg said. "A mask mandate for schools is supported by 89 percent of Democrats, 76 percent of independents, and 57 percent of Republicans." 

The poll was conducted among 700 New York registered voters. It has an overall margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

