New Poll Reveals Percentage Of New Yorkers Who Think Cuomo Should Run For Re-Election

Support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to wane as the majority of New Yorkers are encouraging him not to run for re-election next year, according to a new Siena College poll.

A poll conducted among 809 New Yorkers between Tuesday, June 22, and Tuesday, June 29 found that just one-third believe that Cuomo should finish out his term and run for re-election in 2022.

Conversely, 39 percent said he should serve out his term but not seek re-election, while 23 percent are calling for him to resign immediately.

Of those polled, 27 percent of white voters, 40 percent of Latinos, and 52 percent of Black voters want to see Cuomo run again.

A total of 56 percent of those polled said that they would “prefer someone else” in Albany next year, an increase from 53 percent last month.

Overall, Cuomo’s favorability rating rose slightly, to 45 percent of those polled, though his job performance rating dipped slightly to 41 percent of New Yorkers.

“Since his poll numbers took a significant hit earlier this year, Cuomo’s favorability, job performance, and re-elect ratings have remained largely stable in the last few months,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg stated.

“But 16 months from the next gubernatorial election and less than a year from the primary, only one-third of New Yorkers - including just 43 percent of Democrats - think Cuomo should run for re-election.”

The poll did find that the majority of New Yorkers approve of Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic, versus just 32 percent who do not approve.

Other pandemic-related data released in the poll:

On handling vaccines: 66 percent approve Cuomo - 20 percent do not;

On keeping New Yorkers informed: 60 - 27 percent;

On reopening the state: 54 - 33 percent;

On addressing questions about the handling of nursing homes: 22 - 60 percent.

“When it comes to the pandemic, voters still largely give Cuomo strong grades, except for nursing homes,” Greenberg said. “By more than three-to-one – including a plurality of Republicans – voters say he’s done a good job managing the state’s vaccine program.

“By more than two-to-one – with Republicans closely divided – they say he’s done a good job on keeping residents informed with accurate information,” he continued. “Voters think he’s done a good job – although not Republicans – overseeing New York’s reopening.”

The complete Siena College poll can be found here.

