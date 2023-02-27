New Poll Reveals How NY Voters Think Gov. Hochul Is Doing Months Into First Full Term

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s approval rating dipped slightly in the second month of her first full term in office, according to a brand-new poll.

Among the state’s registered voters, Hochul holds an approval rating of 56 to 40 percent, compared to 56 to 36 percent in January, according to a Siena College poll released Monday, Feb. 27.

Hochul’s favorability also dipped slightly to 46 to 43 percent, from 48 to 42 percent in January, the poll found.

When asked which issues state lawmakers should focus on, 36 percent of voters said crime, followed by cost of living at 27 percent, and affordable housing at 13 percent. Public health, environment, and racial justice all garnered single digit responses.

Ninety-two percent of voters said crime continues to be a serious problem across the state, and two-thirds said it’s a serious problem in their community.

“Crime and cost of living were voters’ top two priorities for Albany back in December heading into this session, and they remain the two issues voters want Hochul and the Legislature to prioritize,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

“Crime is the top priority for Republicans, independents, downstate suburbanites, and upstaters, while for Democrats and New York City voters, cost of living edges out crime for the single top priority.”

Asked about specific budget proposals from Hochul, two had strong bipartisan support: Basing minimum wage increases on the inflation rate and lowering the threshold for a DWI from 0.08 percent to .05 percent.

“Democrats, overwhelmingly, and independents, strongly, support both increasing the tax on cigarettes by a buck and banning flavored tobacco products,” Greenberg said. “Republicans are more closely divided, opposing the tax by six points, and supporting the flavor ban by three points.”

Democrats strongly support expanding the film tax credit for TV and movie production companies by 56 to 38 percent, while the move is opposed by Republicans 25 to 59 percent, and independents 30 to 59 percent, the poll found.

Hochul has also proposed banning fossil fuel-burning equipment, including stoves, in new single-family homes by the end of 2025 and for all new construction by the end of 2028. Democrats strongly supported the move by 61 to 34 percent, while Republicans were strongly opposed by 17 to 76 percent, the poll found. Independents also strongly opposed the move by 20 to 69 percent.

