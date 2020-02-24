New Poll: Here's Who's Leading In NY Democratic Presidential Primary Race

With the 2020 presidential election rapidly approaching, Democratic voters have chosen their early favorite candidate, though each is preferable to President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

Bernie Sanders 17%

Mike Bloomberg 33%

Joe Biden 17%

Elizabeth Warren 8%

Pete Buttigieg 17%

Amy Klobuchar 8%

A new Siena College poll found that among registered Democrats, Bernie Sanders has the support of 25 percent of voters in New York, followed by Mike Bloomberg at 21 percent. Joe Biden (13 percent) Elizabeth Warren (11 percent), Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar rounded out the list of candidates at 9 percent each.

“Thirty-six weeks out, it does not appear that the Democrats’ winning streak in presidential contests in New York – solid since Ronald Regan’s re-election in 1984 – is in jeopardy. All six leading Democratic candidates currently lead Trump by double digits,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

“Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, and current New Yorker, has a substantial 25-point lead over the President who was elected from New York and now lives in Florida, largely on the strength of a 17-point lead among independent voters. Buttigieg is the only other Democrat to have a lead, albeit very narrow, over Trump with independents.”

Greenberg added, “with nine weeks, Sanders has a narrow four-point lead over Bloomberg, 25 to 21 percent, with Biden, Warren, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar all between 9 and 13 percent support,” Greenberg added.

“Bloomberg leads in New York City with Sanders second, while Sanders leads upstate and in the downstate suburbs, where Bloomberg finishes third in both. Bernie is trouncing with younger voters and Mike has a commanding lead with older voters. Men side with Bernie, while women lean toward Mike.”

