New Poll: Here's What NYers Think About Cuomo Seeking Fourth Term

Though New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s approval rating is at its highest in nearly a year and a half, the majority of Empire State residents don’t support the governor chasing a fourth term in office, according to a new Siena poll.

Poll Do you think Andrew Cuomo should seek a fourth term as New York governor in 2022? Definitely Definitely not Probably Probably not Not sure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you think Andrew Cuomo should seek a fourth term as New York governor in 2022? Definitely 7%

Definitely not 83%

Probably 3%

Probably not 5%

Not sure 1% Back to Vote

Cuomo has a 52 percent favorability rating, against a 42 percent disapproval rating - the highest since March last year - but by a 58-37 margin, voters said that Cuomo should not run for a fourth term.

“Voters give Cuomo his best favorability rating in more than a year. He’s viewed favorably by two-thirds of Democrats and New York City voters. He is close to break-even with independents and downstate suburbanites, and he remains significantly underwater with upstate voters and deep underwater with Republicans,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Men are evenly divided, while 56 percent of women view him favorably.

“Cuomo recently said, ‘I plan to run for a fourth term.’ Less than a year into his third term, voters don’t think that’s the best idea. Democrats and New York City voters are closely divided on the subject of a fourth Cuomo run, however, two-thirds of independents, downstate suburbanites, and upstaters think he should not run, as do 80 percent of Republicans,”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand - who is also a presidential hopeful in 2020 - has the most support among New Yorkers planning to run for president, ahead of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and President Donald Trump.

“New York Democrats strongly prefer the hometown senator over the hometown mayor. Gillibrand would easily best de Blasio in every region of the state, including New York City, where she beats him 56-29 percent,” Greenberg said.

“Liberals prefer Gillibrand 69-18 percent. De Blasio has a narrow three-point edge with black voters and only trails by eight points with younger voters, however, older voters favor Gillibrand by more than 40 points and white voters favor her by 50 points,” Greenberg said. “Among only Democrats, Gillibrand has a 55-22 percent favorability rating, while de Blasio has a negative 39-45 percent favorability rating. In New York City, Gillibrand’s favorability rating is 45-30 percent, while de Blasio’s is a negative 39-52 percent.”

The latest Siena College poll was conducted from Sunday, June 2 through Thursday, June 6 by telephone calls. In total, there were 812 New York State voters polled. The complete results can be found here .

What do you think? Vote in our own poll above and leave a comment here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.