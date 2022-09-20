Migrants Flown To Martha's Vineyard Sue FL Gov. DeSantis For 'Cowardly Political Stunt'

The Venezuelan migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard at the order of Florida Gov. DeSantis have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Republican leader for using them as "pawns in a political stunt."

Lawyers for Civil Rights filed the federal civil rights lawsuit working with the migrants from Joint Base Cape Cod along with Alianza Americas.

“No human being should be used as a political pawn in the nation’s highly polarized debate over immigration,” said Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, Executive Director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, in a news release. The group said it is offering the migrants free legal assistance.

DeSantis sent 50 migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard last week. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have also sent asylum seekers to sanctuary cities. Democrats have decried the movement as political maneuvering at best and cruel and illegal at worst. Republicans say this is fallout from the border crisis that President Joe Biden has created.

DeSantis said on Monday, Sept. 19, that it was Democrats engaging in political theater.

"You've had migrants die in the Rio Grande — you had 50 die in Texas in a trailer because they were being neglected. Was there a freakout about that? No, there wasn't," DeSantis said, according to NPR.

Some 13,000 migrants have been flown from those states to Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, and others, The Hill reported. Several groups have filed lawsuits on behalf of the migrants.

According to NPR, DeSantis' office said he allowed the migrants to "seek greener pastures in (a) sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them."

But the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard said they were "manipulated" to board a plane in Florida and handed a brochure entitled "Massachusetts Refugee Benefits" that promised they would be met with federal officials who would help them with immigration services, the lawsuit says. Instead, there was no one waiting for them.

Officials on the island were not warned about their arrival, and towns on Martha's Vineyard had to scramble to house, feed, and help the migrants for two nights before the state moved them to larger facilities on the mainland.

“This cowardly political stunt has placed our clients in peril," said Oren Sellstrom, the Litigation Director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, in a press release. "Numerous laws were brazenly violated to secure media headlines."

