Meet Willow: White House Has A Cat For First Time In More Than 12 Years

Zak Failla
Call it the Oval Pawffice.

First lady Jill Biden announced that America’s first family has welcomed Willow, a 2-year-old, gray-and-white feline to the White House, making her the first cat in the Oval Office in more than a decade.

Biden, a community college professor, said that she named the cat after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

“A farm cat from Pennsylvania, Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop," Biden spokesperson Michael LaRosa said. "Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden." 

Last year, the first lady said that she had a cat “waiting in the wings” who has been fostered by acquaintances over the past several months before officially being taken into the White house.

“Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” LaRosa said.

Willow joins Commander, a pure-bred German Shepherd puppy that was adopted by the Bidens in December following the death of their former dog, Champ, who died in June at the age of 13.

The last time there was a cat in the White House was during the George W. Bush administration, when first lady Laura Bush had a black cat named India.

