Matt Damon Endorses Candidate For Town Justice In Hudson Valley

A famous actor has endorsed a candidate running for a post in New York.

Matt Damon, known for his roles in movies such as Good Will Hunting and The Martian, recorded a video sharing his endorsement of Clark Petschek for Bedford Town Justice in Northern Westchester County.

Petschek is running against Jodi Kimmel for the position.

Damon, a native of Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a longtime friend of Petschek, since they were roommates at Harvard University.

"He's one of the most exceptional people I've met in my life," Damon said. "I've followed his life and career closely since college, obviously."

Damon discussed Petschek's time in the US Army special forces after the Bosnian War, saying he led a team searching for war criminals and bringing them to justice and later his career in law.

"It really only makes sense that going into our sixth decade now, Clark wants to take some of this hard-fought, hard-won wisdom from this incredible life that he's led and bring it to the bench and become a judge," Damon said. "This is something that I think he will do incredibly well."

Kimmel has also received endorsements from Westchester County Executive George Latimer and New York State Sen. Shelley Mayer.

