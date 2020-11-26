Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
Man Accused Of Throwing Victim Off Hood Of Moving Car In Area, Police Say

Christina Coulter
According to the Saugerties Police Department, the incident took place on Delaware Street in the Glasco area of Saugerties at approximately 10:18 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.
A man started a car while a victim was sitting on its hood, driving a short distance then slamming on the brakes so that the woman was thrown and injured, police said.

The Ulster County incident took place on Delaware Street in the Glasco area of Saugerties at approximately 10:18 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

The perpetrator, 35-year-old Maurice F.D. Sandoval, of Saugerties, fled the scene before the female victim called authorities, according to police. 

She was treated at the scene for her minor injuries by paramedics from DIAZ ambulance, then driven to a hospital in a private vehicle. 

Sandoval went to police headquarters at 2 p.m., but not to turn himself in, according to police. He was reporting his license plates had been stolen, said police. 

Sandoval was charged with the misdemeanors of third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment then released and will appear at the Town of Saugerties Justice Court in December for sentencing. 

