Maloney Elected Chair Of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

Hudson Valley lawmaker Sean Patrick Maloney has been chosen as the Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

Maloney, 54, who represents the 18th Congressional District - which includes parts of Orange, Putnam, Westchester, and Dutchess counties - was chosen to lead the House Democrats’ campaign arm through the midterms during a pivotal time for the party.

Maloney was chosen over California Rep. Tony Cardenas to succeed Cheri Bustos, who stepped down as Chair last month. Maloney was nominated to be the Chair by Rep. Linda Sanchez in California and seconded by Texas Rep. Marc Veasey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts.

"I am honored to earn the trust of my colleagues to lead the DCCC in this pivotal moment in history," Maloney said in a statement following his victory.

In his new position, Maloney will be tasked with recruiting new candidates for the House, raising money, and providing guidance and assistance during campaigns.

According to Politico, “Maloney will have one of the trickiest jobs in Washington after the Democrats’ down-ballot trouncing at the polls last month that left Republicans between five and seven seats away from the majority.

“He will have to convince dozens of new candidates to run in a potentially unfavorable environment and in districts that have yet to be drawn.”

Maloney said that moving forward, he will be eyeing the 2022 election, when Democrats will be defending a slight majority in the House and districts are redrawn following this year’s census.

“A strong Democratic majority in 2022 will be essential to our fight. I will work every day to improve our campaign operations, connect with voters across lines of difference, protect our incumbents, and expand our majority,” Maloney said.

“There is so much on the line for American families right now. As we work to recover and rebuild from this pandemic, it will be essential that we have strong leaders in Congress who will fight for the health and success of every American,” he added. “In partnership with the Biden Administration, the Democratic Party will fight for the people, strengthening our communities from coast to coast.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.