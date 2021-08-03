Contact Us
Lt. Gov Calls Cuomo's Behavior 'Unlawful, Repulsive'; Albany DA Says Criminal Probe Ongoing

Zak Failla
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul didn't mince her words when discussing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top lieutenant had harsh words for him following the release of a report by independent investigators into allegations of sexual harassment by 11 women.

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 3 following the scathing report from the Attorney General’s Office that found him guilty of inappropriate touching, comments, and actions.

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service," she wrote in a statement.

"The Attorney General’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward.”

Hochul would be next in line to take over in Albany if Cuomo is impeached or gives in to calls for his resignation. She said that because of that, she would have no further comment on the issue as it plays out.

"No one is above the law," she said. "Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps." 

Cuomo continues to deny wrongdoing, even as a criminal probe has been launched in Albany County after the governor allegedly reached under a state employee’s shirt and touched her inappropriately, which Cuomo claims is false.

“Along with the public, today we have been made aware of the final independent report from AG Letitia James’ office regarding Gov. Cuomo’s conduct as they relate to violations of civil harassment statutes,” Albany County District Attorney David Soares said in a statement.

“We will be formally requesting investigative materials obtained by the AG’s Office, and we welcome any victim to contact our office with additional information,” he continued.

“As this matter is developing and we are reviewing the document released by the Attorney General today, we will refrain from any additional public comment at this time regarding the status of the ongoing criminal investigation by our office.” 

