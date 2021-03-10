Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
Politics

Lieutenant Governor Issues New Statement On Cuomo Sexual Harassment Investigation

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who could be next in line if Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ousted from office, is calling on New Yorkers to be patient as the independent investigation into accusations against the governor commence.

This week, an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo was launched, led by former acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim and prominent employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark.

Six women have come forward in recent weeks claiming that Cuomo has made inappropriate comments or treated them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.

The allegations have led to some New York lawmakers calling for Cuomo to resign, while others have sought to impeach the governor, which would mark the first impeachment of the state’s top officer in more than a century.

“My intent doesn’t matter. What matters is if anyone was offended by it, and I could intend no offense, but if they were offended by it, then it was wrong. If they were offended by it, I apologize, and if they felt pain from it, I apologize,” Cuomo previously said, adding that he hopes New Yorkers wait until the AG’s investigation concludes.

On Tuesday, March 9, Hochul issued her second statement on the subject, echoing the governor’s request.

“With (the) announcement launching the independent investigation led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark, I am confident everyone’s voice will be heard and taken seriously,” Hochul said in the new statement.

“I trust the inquiry to be completed as thoroughly and expeditiously as possible. New Yorkers should be confident that through this process they will soon learn the facts."

