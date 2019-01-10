Kirsten Gillibrand 2020 Run Seems More Likely With Trump Attacks, Iowa Visit Planned

New York U.S. Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand seems to be signaling that she plans to jump into the 2020 presidential race.

Gillibrand is scheduled to visit Iowa next weekend as speculation regarding her potential run continues, according to multiple reports.

Gillibrand becomes one of more than two dozen potential Democrats eyeing a seat in the Oval Office.

She's been a target of the president, and has recently fired back on social media in advance of her potential trip to the swing state in Iowa. In recent days, she has been targeting the president’s immigration reform and has expressed her opposition to his potential wall on the Mexican border.

“.@realDonaldTrump is deliberately misleading Americans and stoking fear. The only crisis at our southern border is the humanitarian one he has created. Any funding for a wall would divert needed resources from healthcare, education and job creation,” she posted on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

“During his campaign, @realDonaldTrump promised that Mexico would pay for his wasteful, ineffective wall. Not taxpayers. Now, he’s holding workers and families hostage to get the funding he demands,” she also posted. “800,000 people don’t know when they’ll see a paycheck. Thousands of children are still detained. People seeking asylum are being turned away. Rather than using his office to spread fear, it's time for @realDonaldTrump to end the shutdown and address these real crises.”

In advance of her potential run, Gillibrand has hired several senior aides, including a former top spokesperson at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a former digital director of a California governor and a former political director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

On Thursday night, Gillibrand went after Trump’s Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, as she looks towards the trip to Iowa.

“When someone reports sexual assault or harassment, as a first step, we must listen and believe them so all allegations can be investigated fairly and properly. But @BetsyDeVosED’s draft rules on Title IX weaken protections for survivors and discourage reports of abuse in schools.

“Betsy DeVos is betraying survivors of sexual assault and harassment on college campuses by neglecting their best interests, while doing everything in her power to help schools avoid accountability and resist responsibility. It’s shameful.”

Late last year, Gillibrand said that she has mulled the idea of challenging the incumbent president for his seat in the 2020 election.

"I'm definitely thinking about it, of course," Gillibrand told CNN in December. "I'm going to think about it over the holidays with my children and my husband, and I will make a decision soon.”

