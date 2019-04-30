Kellyanne Conway Spars With Ocasio-Cortez Over Response To Mass Shootings

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway went to war on Twitter over the weekend over the Easter Sunday church bombings in Sri Lanka.

On Sunday morning, April 28, Conway was a guest on CNN’s “State of the Union” show, telling the host that Ocasio-Cortez, a 2007 Yorktown High School graduate, had tweeted “many times” about the shootings at two New Zealand mosques last month that left dozens dead, but "never once" tweeted about the Sri Lanka bombings.

The spar came following Ocasio-Cortez's remarks regarding President Donald Trump's response to Hurricane Maria.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter in an attempt to take down Conway.

"Hello Ms. Conway," she posted. "On Easter I was away from tech visiting my grandmother in Puerto Rico, which continues to suffer from the White House’s incompetent disaster response. Are you trying to imply that I am less Christian? What was the point of you bringing this up on national TV?," she posted.

"The terrorist attack in Sri Lanka was horrifying. Saying ‘Easter worshippers’ matters bc Easter is the holiest day of the year for Christians, & to be targeted on Easter highlights how heinous the attack was - just as saying yesterday’s #SanDiego shooting was on Passover.

"You are using this as an excuse to stoke suspicion around my Christianity + faith life, @KellyannePolls. The Sri Lanka massacre was horrifying. No one should be targeted for their religion. If you’re so moved, let’s do more to welcome immigrants fleeing religious persecution."

That tweet prompted a response from Conway.

"Hi Congresswoman @AOC," Conway posted. My best to your grandmother. My grandmothers are irreplaceable; miss them every day. Good that you now condemn Sri Lanka massacre. Some found it odd a prolific tweeter was silent. Following day you tweeted about your movie (...)

"@AOC you and I agree. I said on @CNN today & elsewhere that people of all faiths should be free from harm. I judge no one’s faith, incl. yours Extreme Ideas like Green New Deal & Socialized Medicine DO scare me tho! Areas for bipartisanship? Call me. Much work to do."

At least 253 people, several of whom were American citizens, were killed and more than 500 others were injured during a series of explosions struck three churches and three luxury hotels just outside of Sri Lanka's capital on Easter. Approximately 3,000 lost their lives during Hurricane Maria.

