Jones, Bowman Declared Winners, Other Dems Lead In Hudson Valley Congressional Races

Democrats are leading in congressional races across the Hudson Valley, with Mondaire Jones of District 17 and Jamaal Bowman of District 16 declared victors in their respective races, NY-19 incumbent Antonio Delgado announcing his win on Twitter.

Jones, a lawyer who graduated from Stanford University and Harvard Law School, takes over the seat representing much of Westchester and all of Rockland held for decades by Nita Lowey, who retired.

"I am humbled by the trust voters in Westchester and Rockland have placed in me, and grateful for the opportunity to serve the community that raised me — the community that just sent an openly gay, Black guy who grew up in Section 8 housing and on food stamps to Congress," Jones said after his victory was apparent.

Jones, along with newly-elected NY-15 (Bronx) Congressman Richie Torres, be one of the two first LGBTQ-identifying Black men elected to the House of Representatives.

Also declared winner was NY-16 candidate Bowman, who bested Conservative opponent Patrick McManus with 160,289 votes, 82 percent of total votes cast in that race. The 16th district includes parts of southern Westchester and New York City.

"Wow. I’m so humbled to be the next Representative of #NY16," Bowman wrote on Twitter. "I’m ready to get to work to disrupt the status quo and deliver for our families. Hold me accountable. Push me and my colleagues. I’m going to need you in Congress with me. There’s so much work to do."

Incumbent Delgado declared victory over Republican opponent Kyle Van De Water via Twitter at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Absentee ballots have yet to be counted, but thus far, Delgado maintains a lead of 7248 votes with 141,751 ballots cast in his favor according to the state Board of Elections.

Delgado's district includes eastern Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan counties as well as other upstate counties.

"From day one, I have worked to represent every single person in our communities, irrespective of party affiliation, and lead with love," said Delgado. "I am humbled to serve as your representative once more and look forward to the work ahead."

In New York's 18th district, which includes Orange, Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties, Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney is currently maintaining a narrow lead on Republican Chele Farley with just 50.4 percent of counted votes. According to the New York Board of Elections, 590 of 618 polling places have returned vote counts in this race, and absentee ballots have yet to be counted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.