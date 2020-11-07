Joe Biden Elected Next President: Pennsylvania Puts Former VP Over Top In Electoral Vote

In what is widely viewed as one of the most consequential elections in American history, Joe Biden has now been projected as the president-elect of the United States of America.

The projections were made late Saturday, Nov. 7 by the Associated Press and other news organizations after Biden was projected to win the state of Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to take the presidency.

Biden currently also holds narrow leads over incumbent President Donald Trump in key swing states, including Wisconsin and Michigan, as well as Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia.

Biden, who will become the 46th chief executive, is expected to address the nation later in the day Saturday, along with his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, who will become the first female and first person of color to be vice president.

"Character, justice and decency were on the ballot," the Biden campaign said in a statement. "Character, justice and decency won."

Near midday Saturday, Biden had 284 electoral votes to Trump's 214.

Biden's 74,478,000 popular votes are the most by a presidential candidate in United States history. He leads Trump, who has 70,330,000 popular votes, 50.5 percent to 47.7 percent.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.