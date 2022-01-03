Ivanka Trump, Don Jr. Subpoenaed In NY AG Probe

Former President Donald Trump’s two eldest children have been the latest to be subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General’s Office as it investigates the family’s business practices.

On Monday, Jan. 3 news leaked that Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. have been subpoenaed by New York Attorney General Letitia James as she continues her yearslong investigation into the Trump Organization.

The AG's office previously subpoenaed Donald Trump for testimony and set a deadline of Friday, Jan. 7, though the former president's lawyers have said they would move to block the action.

Eric Trump, an executive vice president at the company, was previously subpoenaed and provided his testimony in late 2020.

It is alleged that the Trump Organization overinflated property values to secure financing on multiple occasions. They reportedly lowered property values on some forms for tax agents but raised them to look better for financial lenders.

Specifically, they are examining a Trump property on Wall Street in Manhattan that Trump reportedly told lenders was worth $527 million, but instructed tax officials it was actually closer to $16 million.

James' office said in a statement that the Trump Organization has repeatedly attempted to delay her office's investigation into its business dealings, adding, "Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump."

While James’ office has interviewed multiple witnesses in recent weeks, the Trump family maintains that her agenda is politically motivated, calling it a “witch hunt.”

“Letitia James is the single most unethical Attorney General this country has ever seen," Alina Habba, an attorney representing the Trump Organization, said in a statement. "The way she has weaponized her office through this political witch hunt exceeds all bounds of prosecutorial standards and violates basic constitutional rights.

“Her actions are a threat to our democracy and I plan to hold her accountable to the fullest extent."

