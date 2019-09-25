Contact Us
It's Official: Cuomo, Sandra Lee Confirm Split

Joe Lombardi
Read More Stories
Sandra Lee was with Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Sandra Lee was with Gov. Andrew Cuomo Photo Credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Flickr Account

The breakup of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and celebrity chef Sandra Lee is now official.

First rumored in May , the two have now confirmed the split is official in a joint statement.

“Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” the two said in a joint statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 25.

“We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls,” they said, referring to Cuomo’s three daughters from his marriage to Kerry Kennedy. “Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment.”

Later in May, Lee, the Food Network star listed the Northern Westchester home she haš shared for several years with Cuomo near the Mount Kisco/New Castle border for $2 million.

Before that, Lee, 53, had been spending time between New York City and California and the 61-year-old Cuomo at the governor's mansion in Albany.

