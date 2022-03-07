Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Hudson Valley Town Votes To Allow Alcohol In Several Parks

Zak Failla
Railroad Park in Yorktown.
Railroad Park in Yorktown. Photo Credit: Town of Yorktown

A Northern Westchester town has voted to create permits that allow residents to consume alcohol in area parks.

The Yorktown Town Board voted on Tuesday, March 1, to allow alcohol at four municipal parks.

“This does not mean that we can have alcohol in all of our parks," said parks superintendent James Martorano. "That’s not what we’re looking to do,” 

The parks where alcohol consumption will be allowed with a valid permit include:

  • Par 3 Golf Course
  • Railroad Park
  • Sparkle Lake service building 
  • Downing Park 

In addition to a town permit, alcohol sales at the golf course and Railroad Park will require a permit from the New York State Liquor Authority, town officials said.

“It’s not a blanket authorization for anyone to go in and be allowed to consume alcohol,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “Especially at Railroad Park, keep in mind that it does require multiple levels of approvals before it’s allowed.”

The alcohol permits at Sparkle Lake and Downing Park will allow people who rent town facilities for birthday parties or other celebrations to serve alcohol to their guests. Alcohol sales at those parks will not be allowed, Slater added.

“I think it’s a great way to celebrate people’s lives and treat adults like adults,” said Councilwoman Luciana Haughwout. “We’re trusting the community to follow the rules and to honor the parks.”

The permitting process will be administered by the Town Clerk’s office.

Alcohol consumption is permitted at select public parks in Westchester County, particularly golf courses and the Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. 

