Hudson Valley County Executive In Navy Reserves Called For Service In Middle East

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus, a member of the U.S. Navy Reserves for 11 years, left Sunday to serve in the Middle East.

"I, along with many other Orange County residents, have an obligation to fulfill my commitment as a member of the armed services," Neuhaus said when he was notified of his deployment. "Over the past five years, my administration has put together a tremendous leadership team. I’m confident that they, along with the County workforce, will continue to work diligently for the taxpayers of Orange County.”

Neuhaus, a Lieutenant Commander, assigned to special operations, reportedly will be serving in a special warfare unit, in what is called a "high octane area."

During his absence, Deputy County Executive Harry Porr will run day-to-day operations.

“We have a solid managerial, legal, and financial team in place and I expect to be able to be in contact with all of them,” Neuhaus said. “Orange County will continue in the positive direction it’s been heading under my administration. I look forward to completing my mission and returning as quickly as possible to get back to my family and my County work.”

Neuhaus is no stranger to being deployed while serving as County Executive. Last year, he spent a month in South Korea and plans to keep residents up to date with what he's up to thru social media and plans to check in often.

Leaders across the area have commented on his commitment to serving the country including U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer twho weeted about deployment:

"Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, a Lieutenant Commander in the @Navy_Reserve, is departing for a tour of duty in the Middle East. Steve, I salute you. Thank you for your service to New York and our nation."

Orange County Legislator Tom Faggione said: “We live in a time in our country when men and women choose to wear the uniform and protect our great nation. Steve Neuhaus is one of those brave people to step up and accept the challenge. I applaud him for his service and wish him and those who serve with him a safe return from their dangerous duties.”

To follow Newhaus while in the Middle East, check the county's Facebook pag e, or his personal Facebook page here.

