Hochul Decides On Lieutenant Governor, Reports Say

Kathy Hochul has hit the ground running in her opening two days as New York governor, reportedly choosing her top lieutenant a day after taking office.

Hochul, who officially took over from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, Aug. 24, has reportedly tapped State Sen. Brian Benjamin to serve as her lieutenant governor.

Benjamin, a Democrat representing Harlem and other parts of Manhattan, was first elected to the State Senate in 2016 and has served two terms. He previously ran for New York City comptroller but lost in the primary in June to City Councilman Brad Lander.

Incoming Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin on Twitter congratulating Gov. Kathy Hochul. Twitter/@NYSenBenjamin

Others reportedly considered for lieutenant governor included Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Bronx State Sen. Jamaal Bailey, and Democratic Chair and state Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn.

It had previously been widely speculated that Hochul, who hails from Western New York, would choose a downstate politician to help diversify her ticket before a 2022 gubernatorial run.

A lieutenant governor becomes governor when the governor dies, resigns, or is impeached. He would also serve as acting governor when the governor is absent or disabled.

“All about the Benjamins about to be played on a statewide level!,” Bailey tweeted. “As we reimagine New York, we continue to move forward with the best.

"Huge congrats to my brother @NYSenBenjamin and his wonderful family on this well-deserved appointment as our new Lieutenant Governor! #HarlemWorld"

Benjamin is a graduate of Brown University and Harvard University. Before taking office, he worked in the private sector at Morgan Stanley and was a managing partner at Genesis Companies, a real estate firm that focuses on affordable housing.

A formal announcement declaring Benjamin's ascension to lieutenant governor is reportedly expected on Thursday, Aug. 26.

