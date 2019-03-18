Here's Who's Running In Rockland Village Elections

Residents in nine Rockland County villages will head to the polls next week to make their votes to elect mayors, trustees and local judges.

On Tuesday, March 19, voters will head to the polls to make their selections. Petitions for potential candidates were due last month, with some being challenged in court.

Local candidates running for office include:

Airmont

Mayor: Ralph J. Bracco Sr. and Nathan R. Bubel (the petitions for three other mayoral candidates are being challenged);

Trustee (two open seats): Brian M. Downey, Migdalia Pesante, Ronald L. Roberti and Angela M. Thompson;

All positions serve four-year terms. The mayor's salary is $22,500 and trustees' earn $3,785;

Polls will be open between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Ramapo Town Hall, 237 Route 59.

Chestnut Ridge

Trustee (two open seats): Paul Van Alstyne (incumbent), Anthony L. Shaut, Grant Valentine (incumbent), Steven J. Wasserman;

Trustees serve four-year terms with a salary of $6,500;

Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 277 Old Nyack Turnpike.

Grand View-on-Hudson

Mayor: Lawrence R. Lynn;

Trustee (two open seats) Jonathan Bell (incumbent), Jane Lattes (incumbent);

All positions serve two-year terms and have a salary of $1;

Polls will be open between noon and 9 p.m. at 204 Hudson Terrace in Piermont.

Hillburn

Mayor: Craig M. Flanagan Jr. (incumbent), Joseph P. Tursi;

Trustee (one open seat): Eleanor J. DeGraw (incumbent), Bernadette A. Tarantino;

All positions serve two-year terms. The mayor's salary is $18,000 and the trustees' salary is $8,200.

Polls will be open between noon and 9 p.m at Village Hall, 31 Mountain Ave.

Kaser

Mayor: Allie Pinkasovits;

Trustee (two open seats) Shulem Fliegman (incumbent), Eugene D. Neiman;

The mayor serves a two-year term and trustees serve four-year terms with no salaries;

Polls will be open between 12 and 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 15 Elyon Road.

Montebello

Mayor: Lance Millman (incumbent);

Trustee (two open seats): Stacy Caridi (incumbent), Evan Kuperman;

All positions serve four-year terms. The mayor's salary is $22,050 salary and trustees' salary is $5,000.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 1 Montebello Road.

New Square

Mayor: Israel Spitzer (incumbent);

Trustee (three open seats): Yakov Berger (incumbent), Abraham Kohl (incumbent), Jacob Unger (incumbent);

Justice: Stuart Salles (incumbent);

All positions serve four-year terms.

Polls will be open from 12 to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 37 Reagan Road.

Pomona

Mayor: Ian Banks, Lloyd Ecker;

Trustee (two open seats): Ilan Fuchs, Susanne Kernan, Carol McFarlane, Joanne Robinson-Filas

All positions serve four-year terms. The mayor's salary is $16,000 and the trustees' salary is $5,750.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 100 Ladentown Road.

Upper Nyack

Mayor: Karen Tarapata (incumbent);

Trustee (two open seats): Laurie Dodge, Michael Esmay (incumbent);

All positions serve two-year terms. There is no salary for either position;

Polls will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 328 N. Broadway.

