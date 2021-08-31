Here's Where Cuomo Has Been 'Hiding Out' Since Leaving Office, Report Says

It’s good to have friends in high places.

Since leaving the Executive Mansion in Albany, disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reportedly been holing up in the Hamptons at the Southampton home of longtime ally Dr. Jeffrey A. Sachs on Long Island, according to new reports.

Cuomo’s latest living arrangements, first reported in the New York Post, come after U-Haul trucks were spotted bringing his belongings from the Albany mansion to his sister's Westchester home, located in Purchase.

According to the report, this isn't the first time Sachs, who was an usher at Cuomo’s wedding to Kerry Kennedy, offered the former governor a roof to stay under.

Following his split from his former wife, Sachs reportedly let Cuomo crash at his apartment in Manhattan near the United Nations.

Sachs is also the godfather to one of Cuomo’s daughters, Michaela.

“Andrew is keeping a very low profile,” a source for the Post said about Cuomo staying in Southampton. "He knows better than to go for a stroll around town, everybody would be horrified."

“He hasn’t been out to his usual restaurants, he has been spending time with close friends in their private homes.”

Sachs was on Cuomo’s New York State Medicaid Redesign Team in 2011 and he runs the Sachs Policy Group, which advises health care leaders on the direction of health care policy, according to his bio.

He also served as senior health and human services advisor to Cuomo's father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo.

Cuomo has largely been silent about his living arrangements since being ousted from office, as he currently has no properties in his name, according to records.

“Uh, I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” Cuomo said to New York Magazine about his future plans in his first interview since resigning. “I’m not disappearing. I have a voice, I have a perspective, and that’s not gonna change.

“The details aren’t really that important to me, to tell you the truth, you know? I’m a New Yorker, I’ve lived here, I’ve lived in Queens, I’ve lived in the city, I’ve lived upstate, I’ve lived everywhere, I came to Washington, so that’s … I don’t really care about that. I’ll figure that out. And I think I did the right thing.”

