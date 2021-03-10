Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Politics

Here's When Newly Named Investigators Are Expected To Complete Cuomo Sexual Harassment Probe

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
U.S. District Attorney Joon Kim. Photo Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office
Anne L. Clark Photo Credit: Vladeck, Raskin & Clark
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo Credit: File

It could be sooner than later that New Yorkers get answers regarding multiple sexual harassment claims as the outside attorneys begin their inducement investigation into the allegations.

In fact, an expert says it could come sometime by late May.

On Monday, March 8, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that Joon Kim, a former acting U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark will be the two tasked with leading the investigation.

According to Barry Covert, a legal analyst for WGRZ, Kim, Clark, and their team will have the power to subpoena people, to compel them to sworn testimony, they have the power to subpoena documents.

The investigation into Cuomo will include weekly updates to James’ office, and the probe will look into the claims of at least five women. According to Covert, it may not be long until the investigation is complete.

 “So this is a different process than if it were just a normal investigation done by the Attorney General's Office, but this is the process that's specified under the Executive Law,” Covert said. 

“My over-under would be about two months that would give them time to perform all their due diligence."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.