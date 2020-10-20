Here's When Early Voting Starts In New York

With a record number of people expected to head to the polls next month on Election Day, New Yorkers can get a jump start and vote early beginning this weekend.

Early voting in New York begins on Saturday, Oct. 24, allowing any registered voter to vote at certain sites within their own county. Early voting lasts through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Voters that may have requested or turned in an absentee ballot can still vote in person in New York, with the in-person vote being the only one that counts. Anyone who votes early cannot vote on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Early polling locations in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island can be found here:

Dutchess County

Rhinebeck Town Hall - 80 East Market Street, Rhinebeck;

Millbrook Fire House - 20 Front Street, Millbrook;

DC Board of Elections - 47 Cannon Street, Poughkeepsie;

Boardman Road Library - 141 Boardman Rd, Poughkeepsie;

Fishkill Town Hall - 807 Route 52, Fishkill.

Nassau County

Elmont Public Library - 700 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont;

Floral Park Recreation Center - 124 Stewart St., Floral Park;

Freeport Recreation Center - 130 E. Merrick Road, Freeport;

Garden City Rec. Complex St Paul’s Field House - 295 Stewart Ave., Garden City;

Hempstead Brierley Park - 65 Dartmouth St., Hempstead;

Hicksville Levittown Hall - 201 Levittown Parkway, Hicksville;

Lawrence Country Club - 101 Causeway, Lawrence;

Massapequa Town Hall South - 977 Hicksville Road, Massapequa;

North Merrick Public Library - 1691 Meadowbrook Road, Merrick;

Plainview Mid-Island Y JCC - 45 Manetto Hill Road, Plainview;

Roslyn Heights Gayle Community Center - 53 Orchard St., Roslyn;

Wantagh American Legion Post 1273 - 3484 Park Ave., Wantagh

West Hempstead Library - 500 Hempstead Ave., West Hempstead;

Westbury Yes We Can Center-New Cassel - 141 Garden St., Westbury;

Nassau County Board of Elections - 240 Old Country Road, Mineola

Orange County

Cornwall Ambulance Building - 1 Clinton St, Cornwall;

Warwick Town Hall - 132 Kings HWY, Warwick;

Middletown Senior Center - 62-70 W Main St, Middletown;

Village of Montgomery Senior Center - 36 Bridge St, Montgomery;

Delaware Engine Company - 22 Hammond St., Port Jervis;

Monroe Town Hall - 1465 Orange Tpke., Monroe.

Putnam County

Putnam County Board of Elections - 25 Old Route 6, Carmel.

Rockland County

Clarkstown Town Hall - 10 Maple Avenue, New City;

Haverstraw Town Hall - 1 Rosman Road, Garnerville;

Orangetown Town Hall - 26 West Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg;

Ramapo Town Hall - 237 Route 59, Suffern.

Suffolk County

Babylon Town Hall Annex - 281 Phelps Lane, North Babylon;

Brookhaven Town Hall - 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville;

Dix Hills Fire Department - 115 E Deer Park Road, Dix Hills;

Huntington Public Library (Station Branch) - 1335 New York Avenue, Huntington Station;

Islip Town Hall Annex - 401 Main Street, Islip;

Knights of Columbus - 96 2nd Avenue, Brentwood;

Mastic Recreation Community Center - 15 Herkimer Street, Mastic;

Nesconset Elementary School - 29 Gibbs Pond Road, Nesconset;

Riverhead Senior Center - 60 Shade Tree Lane, Aquebogue;

Southold Senior Center - 750 Pacific Street, Mattituck;

Stony Brook University Southampton Campus - 70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton;

Windmill Village - 219 Accabonac Road, East Hampton.

Sullivan County

Sullivan County Government Center - 100 North St., Monticello.

Ulster County

Woodstock Community Center - 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock;

Midtown Neighborhood Center - 467 Broadway, Kingston;

New Paltz Community Center - 3 Veterans Drive, New Paltz;

Highland American Legion - 84 Grand St., Highland;

Ellenville Public Library Community Room - 40 Center St., Ellenville.

Westchester County

Eastchester Public Library - 11 Oakridge Place, Eastchester;

Dobbs Ferry Village Hall - 112 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry;

Greenburgh Town Hall - 177 Hillside Ave., White Plains;

Veterans Memorial Building - 210 Halstead Ave., Harrison;

Pound Ridge Town House - 179 Westchester Ave., Pound Ridge;

Mamaroneck Town Center - 740 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck;

Mt. Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park - 1 Wallace Drive, Mt. Kisco;

Mount Pleasant Community Center - 125 Lozza Drive, Valhalla;

Mount Vernon City Hall - 1 Roosevelt Square, Mount Vernon;

New Rochelle City Hall Annex – 90 Beaufort Place, New Rochelle;

Joseph G. Caputo Community Center - 95 Broadway, Ossining;

Peekskill Nutrition Center – Neighborhood Center - 4 Nelson Ave., Peekskill;

Somers Town House - 335 Route 202, Somers;

Westchester County Board of Elections - 25 Quarropas St., White Plains;

Grinton I. Will Library - 1500 Central Park Ave., Yonkers;

Riverfront Library - One Larkin Center, Yonkers;

Yorktown Cultural Center - 1974 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights.

