Here's How Much Cuomo Will Be Collecting In Pension Payments Each Month

Andrew Cuomo is no longer sitting inside the Governor’s Mansion in Albany, but he is still collecting a hefty paycheck from New York State.

The embattled former governor, who resigned over the summer following an investigation into nearly a dozen of complaints of sexual harassment, received his first pension check last month to the tune of $4,219.11, according to the New York State comptroller’s office.

His first payment was sent in October 2021, officials said.

Cuomo's annual benefits add up to $50,629.32, which he will get the amount for the rest of his life, plus future cost of living adjustments.

Cuomo, who is under investigation and facing a charge for a misdemeanor sex crime in Albany, is also facing claims that he improperly used Executive Chamber staff to write his book about leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic that net him upwards of $5 million.

According to the New York comptroller's office, pension beneficiaries who are convicted of a felony can have their benefits stripped. Currently, the former governor is only facing the misdemeanor.

In New York, elected officials can also have their pensions revoked or reduced if they are convicted of public corruption in connection with their official duties, which could happen if a court finds that Cuomo’s alleged manipulation of COVID-19 nursing home deaths falls under that umbrella.

Cuomo, who turns 64 on Monday, Dec. 6, will be eligible for his full Social Security retirement as soon as May 2024 or receive a reduced Social Security benefit now.

