Here Are The Lineups For First Two Democratic Presidential Debates

The Democratic National Committee announced the names of presidential candidates who qualified for the first debates of the 2020 campaign, cutting the record wide field of 23 contenders down to the 20 spots.
Candidates making the final cut on Thursday registered at least 1 percent support in three national polls, received campaign money from 65,000 donors, or both. The list appears at the end of this article.
Debates will be spread over two nights in Miami later this month -- with 10 candidates appearing each night.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will share the stage with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on opening night, 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on the second night, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27. The first round of debates will be broadcast live on both NBC-TV and MSNBC.
Here is the lineup:
Opening debate: Wednesday, June 26
- Cory Booker, New Jersey senator
- Julián Castro, former U.S. housing secretary
- Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor
- John Delaney, former U.S. representative from Maryland
- Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii
- Jay Inslee, governor of Washington
- Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator
- Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. representative from Texas
- Tim Ryan, U.S. representative from Ohio
- Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator
Second debate: Thursday, June 27
- Michael Bennet, Colorado senator
- Joe Biden, former vice president
- Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, IN
- Kirsten Gillibrand, New York senator
- Kamala Harris, California senator
- John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado
- Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator
- Eric Swalwell, U.S. representative from California
- Marianne Williamson, self-help author
- Andrew Yang, former tech executive
Failing to make the Miami debate based on pre-established qualifying criteria were Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida, according to the DNC.
