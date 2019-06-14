Here Are The Lineups For First Two Democratic Presidential Debates

The Democratic National Committee announced the names of presidential candidates who qualified for the first debates of the 2020 campaign, cutting the record wide field of 23 contenders down to the 20 spots.

Candidates making the final cut on Thursday registered at least 1 percent support in three national polls, received campaign money from 65,000 donors, or both. The list appears at the end of this article.

Debates will be spread over two nights in Miami later this month -- with 10 candidates appearing each night.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will share the stage with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on opening night, 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on the second night, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27. The first round of debates will be broadcast live on both NBC-TV and MSNBC.

Here is the lineup:

Opening debate: Wednesday, June 26

Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

Julián Castro, former U.S. housing secretary

Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor

John Delaney, former U.S. representative from Maryland

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii

Jay Inslee, governor of Washington

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. representative from Texas

Tim Ryan, U.S. representative from Ohio

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Second debate: Thursday, June 27

Michael Bennet, Colorado senator

Joe Biden, former vice president

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, IN

Kirsten Gillibrand, New York senator

Kamala Harris, California senator

John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Eric Swalwell, U.S. representative from California

Marianne Williamson, self-help author

Andrew Yang, former tech executive

Failing to make the Miami debate based on pre-established qualifying criteria were Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida, according to the DNC.

