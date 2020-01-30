Hearing Scheduled For Proposed I-684 Toll Along Mile-Long Stretch That Runs Through Greenwich

A hearing has been scheduled as lawmakers in Connecticut get ready for a vote on proposed tolls on state highways, including a gantry on a mile-long stretch of I-684 that runs through Greenwich.

A vote following the hearing could come as soon as next week.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont introduced a plan for 12 statewide tolls, including one in a remote stretch of I-684 near the Greenwich-North Castle town line that will force truck drivers to pay, despite being in the state for only about one mile.

The roadway is the only way to pass the area in either direction, forcing New Yorkers to pay the toll.

The Greenwich toll gantry would be located in between the exit for the Westchester County Airport (Exit 2 in Purchase) on the southbound side and the North Castle border (Exit 3 in Armonk) northbound. The plan would call for a toll of nearly $20 for trucks traveling north on I-684.

A hearing has been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31. A vote on the proposal is expected as soon as early next week.

In Fairfield County, Lamont was calling for tolls in Newtown at the Rochambeau Bridge; in Stamford on I-95 near the Metro-North railroad; Westport on I-95 at the Saugatuck River Bridge and in Norwalk on the Merritt Parkway.

Other toll gantries would be installed in West Haven along I-95; in Windsor on I-91 at the Dexter Coffin Bridge; New London on I-95 at the Gold Star Bridge and on bridges on Route 8 south of I-84 along the Naugatuck River.

In total, the tolls are expected to raise about upwards of $200 million a year beginning in 2023, and even more annually after that, though it is expected that if they are put in place, it may cause traffic concerns in Westchester as truck drivers seek cheaper alternatives to go north in the area.

