Head Of President Biden’s Security Detail Leaving To Take Wall Street Job, Report Says

The top person tasked with keeping President Joe Biden safe will be leaving his post for a cushy job on Wall Street, according to multiple reports.

David Cho, the head of Biden’s security detail, has been hired by an investment firm after being a part of the Secret Service for more than two decades.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg, which cited people close to the situation who are familiar with the matter. It is unclear what firm has plucked Cho away from the White House.

Cho was the first Korean American to become a special agent-in-charge of the Secret Service’s Presidential Protective Division. He also received the Department of Homeland Security’s Exceptional Service Gold Medal for his work in negotiations with North Korean leaders ahead of then-President Donald Trump’s visit there in 2019.

Before serving Biden, Cho was also the leader of the presidential detail for Trump. It has not been announced who will take his place inside the president's security detail.

Cho has declined to comment to Bloomberg, and spokespeople for the White House and Secret Service have followed suit.

