'Good Riddance,' Cuomo Tells Trump As Lifelong NYer Declares Himself Permanent Florida Resident

President Donald Trump, a lifelong New York resident, and First Lady Melania Trump have filed a “declaration of domicile,” that will make their Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, their permanent residence.

“If I maintain another place or places of abode in some other state or states, I hereby declare that my above-described residence and abode in the State of Florida constitutes my predominant and principal home, and I intend to continue it permanently as such,” states the document that Trump filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court.

It has been reported that Trump’s decision to change his primary residence was due to tax purposes. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo quickly refuted that claim while applauding Trump's decision.

“Good riddance,” Cuomo tweeted. “It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida.”

According to the New York Times, since becoming president, Trump has spend 99 days at Mar-a-Lago, as opposed to 20 days at Trump Tower.

Trump took to Twitter to make the formal announcement of the address change.

“1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence,” he posted.

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.”

In another tweet he stated, “few have been treated worse. I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

“Don't let the door hit you on the way out or whatever,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

