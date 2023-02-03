George Santos Dons Assault Rifle Pin On House Floor Days After FL Mass Shooting (Poll)

If you thought New York Congressman George Santos couldn’t possibly spark any more controversy than he already has, think again.

The Twittersphere erupted in outrage on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when the freshman Republican lawmaker representing parts of Nassau County and Queens was seen wearing an assault rifle pin while speaking on the floor of the US House of Representatives.

It came just two days after at least 11 people were injured in what police described as a targeted mass shooting in Lakeland, Florida, roughly 35 miles east of Tampa.

Santos, who represents the 3rd District on Long Island’s North Shore and parts of Queens, was among at least three Republican lawmakers seen wearing the pins.

Also donning a rifle-shaped pin was Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

“Anna Paulina Luna wore an assault weapon pin at today’s Oversight hearing — less than 48 hours after her state experienced a mass shooting,” California Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat, said on Twitter.

“You can’t make this (expletive) up. This isn’t the flex you think it is.”

Gomez’s sentiment was echoed by countless more on Twitter, with many pointing out that the display came amid National Gun Violence Survivors’ Week.

“It’s freaking sick,” Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan, wrote on Twitter. “And they’re doing it during #GVSurvivorsWeek.”

Not everyone was bothered by the pins, though.

Twitter user DC_Draino said he only came across the pictures “b/c Democrats are enraged she’s wearing it on the US House Floor,” he said. “Too bad for their hurt feefees b/c she’s 1 of the Patriot 20 and we have her back.”

Santos was spotted wearing an undoubtedly much less controversial pin on Thursday, Feb. 2 that reads: “I (heart) Congressional Term Limits.”

How do you feel about members of Congress wearing assault rifle pins on the House floor? Sound off in our poll above.

