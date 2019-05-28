Four More Years? Cuomo Says He Plans On Seeking Fourth Term As Governor

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is eyeing another term at the helm of the Empire State, which would make him one of the state’s longest termed governors.

During an interview on WAMC radio, Cuomo announced that he plans to run for a fourth term in 2022 after previously ruling out a presidential run in 2020.

"I have been in the federal government. I was a cabinet secretary. I was in Washington for eight years," he said. “I believe I'm making a difference in the state of New York. I believe that in my heart.

“I think I'm doing good things. I believe I know how to do this. I would like to do it for as long as the people of the state of New York believe I am a positive.”

If Cuomo, who was elected to his first term in 2010, is to be re-elected to a fourth term, he’ll be just the second to earn a four-year term as the governor of New York, joining Republican Norman Rockefeller, who also lived in Westchester County.

The state’s longest-serving governor was George Clinton, who served seven terms starting in 1777 and went on to become the vice president of the United States.

