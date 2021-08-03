Findings Of Cuomo Sexual Harassment Investigation Now Expected By Summer's End

The months-long investigation by the Attorney General into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could be nearing its conclusion, according to reports.

Since March, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office has been investigating the claims of at least eight women who have alleged the governor harassed them or acted inappropriately toward them while in office.

According to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, the investigation could be wrapped up as soon as the end of the summer as the AG continues working with corroborating witnesses, with the results expected by the end of next month.

It is unclear when the findings of the state Assembly’s impeachment inquiry will be released, as that probe is ongoing.

Reports said that Cuomo was grilled last month during an 11-hour interview in his Manhattan office as part of James’ investigation into the sexual harassment claims.

Former prosecutor Joon Kim and employment lawyer Anne Clark, who have been charged with leading the investigation by James, conducted the interview, with Cuomo reportedly becoming confrontational at certain points.

In a statement after the news broke of the interview, Cuomo adviser Rich Azzopardi said that "the governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review.”

“Let the process continue, and let the facts come out. … I’m very eager to get the facts to the people of this state and I think when they hear the actual facts of what happened and how the situation has been handled. … I think they’re going to be shocked,” Cuomo previously said amid the probe.

“Because at the end of the day, the truth wins. And the facts win. And then I don’t care what your bias is … Whether you’re a conservative reporter, or a liberal reporter, the facts - pardon the pun - whatever the ideology. ... I’m eager for the truth to come out and New Yorkers will be shocked.”

Cuomo previously cited “cancel culture” as the reason he is being targeted, and previously said that he will no longer comment on the allegations as he awaits the findings of James’ investigation.

“I’m trying to be respectful of the Assembly process and the AG process,” he said. “Theoretically the way it's supposed to work is the AG, the Assembly say we're doing a review. They then do a review and the review is done privately.

“Here what has happened is the complainants have gone to the press and make their complaint in the press. I have not been able to respond. That's not fair, and it's not right. So, I'm trying to be respectful,” Cuomo added.

“I’m very eager to tell my side of the story, and like any good reporter, or any good lawyer, or any savvy New Yorker, you know that there are always two sides to every story.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.