Feds Reportedly Probing Cuomo Sexual Harassment Claims, Nursing Home Deaths, Book

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly now under federal investigation over the sexual harassment accusations that cost him his job in Albany, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported that a legal services contract signed in October and released by the state Comptroller’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 2 found that Cuomo is being investigated by the feds for his administration's handling of COVID-19, its coverup of nursing home deaths, and the profits he made on his book about leadership during the pandemic.

According to the report, the contract states that "DOJ has also undertaken an inquiry related to sexual harassment claims made against the then governor.”

The report states that the probe involves potential violations of civil statutes and was launched after state Attorney General Letitia James - and 2022 gubernatorial hopeful - issued her report that led to Cuomo’s resignation in August following accusations from 11 women.

Cuomo has vehemently and repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying simply that he “apologizes if (he) made anyone feel uncomfortable.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information.

Click here for the full story from the New York Post.

