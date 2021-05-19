FBI Interviews Top NY Pol In Probe Of Cuomo Nursing Home Coverup, Book Deal, New Report Says

Federal investigators are interviewing some of New York’s top politicians as the investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s book deal and coverup of COVID-19 deaths in state nursing homes heats up, according to a new report.

The New York Post is reporting that the FBI interviewed the chairman of the state Senate Health Committee as the probe into Cuomo continues, including his multi-million dollar book deal on leadership that he penned during the peak of the pandemic.

Bronx Sen. Gustavo Rivera said this week that he was summoned to the FBI’s Brooklyn headquarters and interviewed for three hours by federal prosecutors from the US Attorney’s Office.

The probe into Rivera including prosecutors asking for records and questions about the Cuomo administration’s cover-up of the total number of nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

Rivera told the Post that he was also asked about a provision in the state budget adopted in April 2020 that granted nursing homes and hospitals broad immunity from criminal prosecutions and civil lawsuits over their treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Cuomo came under fire this week after it was reported that his book deal net him more than $5 million as his staff undercounted nursing home deaths and some of his top aides were called in to assist in writing the memoir, which came out last fall as the state was still reporting dozens of daily virus-related deaths.

According to the report, Rivera said that “we talked about a little bit of everything — mostly the governor’s interaction with the legislature throughout the pandemic.”

