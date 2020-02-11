Ex-TV Anchor To Challenge Hudson Valley HS Grad Ocasio-Cortez In Primary

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera is throwing her hat into the Congressional race and is planning on taking the seat of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the 14th district, representing parts of Queens and the Bronx.

Caruso-Cabrera took to Twitter on Tuesday, Feb. 11 to announce that she is challenging Ocasio-Cortez, a 2009 Yorktown High School graduate, in the Democratic primary.

Caruso-Cabrera is a registered Democrat and descendant of Cuban immigrants. She’s been known to criticize politicians on both sides of the aisle, and has also spoken out against socialism. Ocasio-Cortez has been actively campaigning for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who identifies himself as a Democratic Socialist, in the presidential campaign.

While she is running her campaign, Caruso-Cabrera will leave her role as a CNBC contributor. She’s currently on the board of directors for Beneficient, a financial services firm. She’s been with CNBC for more than two decades.

According to her biography, Hispanic Business Magazine listed Caruso-Cabrera as one of the "100 Most Influential Hispanics" in the country. She was also named a "Broadcaster of the Year" by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

“I am the daughter and granddaughter of working-class Italian and Cuban immigrants,” Caruso-Cabrera said in a statement. “I am so lucky to have had such a wonderful career and I want everybody to have the opportunity that I’ve had. That’s why I’m running.”

In her book, “You Know I’m Right: More Prosperity, Less Government,” Caruso-Cabrera cited Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton as her favorite presidents.

"I am too fiscally responsible to want to reach out and hug the Democrats. Their social spending will keep the next several generations laden with debt," she wrote. "At the same time, I am too fiercely independent to embrace the Republican Party, because I want people to be free to make their choices about their personal lives."

Ocasio-Cortez, a freshman Congresswoman, surprised many when she topped veteran politician Joe Crowley for his seat in 2018. Nearly a dozen other candidates have filed to run for the Westchester native’s 14th District seat.

The primary is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 23.

