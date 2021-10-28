Ex-MLB Manager Bobby Valentine's Democratic Opponent Reflects On Mayoral Race Like No Other

To say the 2021 mayoral race in Connecticut's second-largest city, Stamford, has been like no other would be the ultimate of understatements.

For starters, the Democratic nominee, State Rep. Caroline Simmons, defeated two-term incumbent David Martin after mounting a rare primary challenge.

Then came the bombshell announcement by charismatic and at times flamboyant Major League Baseball legend and lifelong city resident Bobby Valentine that he was entering the race as an "Unaffiliated" candidate - and not as a Republican, Democrat, or even as an Independent.

But wait, there's more.

The race quickly became one that has drawn interest and intrigue nationally and seen perhaps one of the rarest of rarities in a mayoral election: Each of the candidates has been endorsed by a past US president.

The 71-year-old Valentine is being supported by George W. Bush, who was managing partner of the Texas Rangers when Valentine served as the team's manager from 1985 to 1992. Bush was elected president in 2000.

Not to be outdone, Simmons, age 35, posted this tweet on Thursday, Oct. 21, announcing she's been officially endorsed by former President Barack Obama.

"I was so honored to get his endorsement," Simmons said, noting she was an unpaid intern on Obama's first presidential campaign in 2008 in Chicago, worked on his transition team and in his administration, in the Department of Homeland Security.

"I've stayed in touch with some of his team," she said. "We reached out to let them know about the campaign and asked for his endorsement. It was very exciting when we heard we got it."

Simmons said it's also been exciting to see the attention the race has drawn at the city, state, and national level.

"Stamford is such an important city for the state of Connecticut," she said. "It's a shining city."

And one she's spent the last seven years serving as state representative for the 144th District in Stamford. Her latest term expires next year, so even if he loses the mayoral race, she'll continue going to work for the people of Stamford.

"We're at such a critical moment for our city," Simmons said. "This past year has been the busiest year I've had, working 24-7 to help constituents (during the COVID-19 pandemic)."

She said she decided to jump in the race because of "the mayor's office's ability to have an impact on local residents and touch people in their local lives and help people who are struggling right now."

She said she's spoken to thousands of them during the campaign.

"The top concerns from residents I'm hearing are about our schools, our infrastructure, property taxes, and how our city can be more responsive," she said.

Now, many in and out of Stamford are eager to see how the voters will respond on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

"It's definitely been a challenging race going against a well-known celebrity baseball player," Simmons said. "We've just really worked hard knocking on doors, traditional campaigning. We're up against a very well-known celebrity opponent with a broad name ID."

