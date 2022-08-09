Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

DOJ 'Must Immediately Explain Reason' For Mar-A-Lago Search, Says Andrew Cuomo

Michael Mashburn
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Photo Credit: NY.gov/maralago1 on Wikimedia Commons

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is weighing in on the FBI search at the Florida compound of former President Donald Trump.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, Cuomo expressed concern that the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home could undermine the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations,” Cuomo wrote.

Though the DOJ did not reveal the purpose of the search on Monday, Aug. 8, multiple reports said it was connected to classified White House documents that may have been taken to Mar-a-Lago instead of being turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration, as is required by federal law.

Monday’s raid was confirmed by Trump himself, who issued a scathing statement calling the move “prosecutorial misconduct” and “the weaponization of the justice system.”

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries,” Trump said. “Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe!”

Despite the former president's claims of "misconduct," Monday's search could only be carried out after the DOJ obtained a search warrant showing probable cause that a crime had occurred, and that was approved by a federal judge who agreed with that assertion. 

Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, confirmed to CNN that documents were seized during the search.

The FBI alerted the US Secret Service ahead of Monday’s investigation, according to reports.

