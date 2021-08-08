Details Emerge On 'Scaled Down' Obama Weekend Birthday Bash In Martha's Vineyard

Former President Barack Obama hosted his 60th birthday party in Martha's Vineyard over the weekend, an event a spokeswoman said would be scaled down due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Axios initially reported that 475 guests and around 200 support staff were set to attend the party on Saturday, Aug. 7.

It was set to be outdoors, and guests were asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, a spokeswoman for Obama later said due to the spread of the Delta variant, the former president and first lady decided to scale the party down to only include close friends and family.

The New York Post reported that one of the performers at Obama's party posted photos from the event on Instagram before he was forced to delete them due to the event's photography ban.

US SECRET SERVICE LIMITING DRONE OPERATIONS ON MARTHA'S VINEYARD. SEE RELEASE BELOW. Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Saturday, August 7, 2021

Some of the photos posted reportedly showed an open bar along with a number of the items served on the menu including steak and shrimp meals.

Some of the celebrity guests at the party included Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, the New York Post reported.

Erykah Badu reportedly posted a video on Instagram of the former president dancing. The Daily Mail reported that "huge crowds" were seen in the background of the video.

Singer H.E.R. also posted a photo to social media of herself and her manager with the former president and former first lady Michelle Obama, but the photo was later deleted, the Daily Mail said.

The news outlet also reported that hundreds of guests leaving the event at the end of the night caused traffic jams.

A drone flight restriction was also put in place from Saturday to Sunday, Aug. 8 in Edgartown, Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

