Day Issues New State Of Emergency Declaration

Rockland County Executive Ed Day has issued a third state of emergency declaration in response to the ongoing measles outbreak in the county.

The new declaration replaces the second declaration that expired on Saturday, May 25, said John Lyon, spokesman for Rockland County.

As of Friday, May 24 there were 250 reported cases of measles since the outbreak began last October.

Since the outbreak began, the county has given 21,582 MMR vaccinations, which increased by 4,624 since the declaration of the original state of emergency on March 26, said Day.

The outbreak that began with visitors to and from Israel in September. Since then the number had continued to grow weekly as unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children and adults were exposed, the department said.

The majority of the cases has mainly affected the Orthodox Jewish community in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, health officials said.

The order requires:

Anyone diagnosed with the measles or exposed to a person diagnosed with the measles must be excluded from indoor and outdoor places of public assembly located in Rockland County for a period of up to 21 days.

The individual is prohibited from going to or being present at any place of public assembly for any period of time with exceptions for medical care, emergency situations and court appointments.

Individuals are required to cooperate with the Department of Health authorities by providing information regarding details of one’s illness, exposures, and contacts.

Failure to comply can result in a $2,000 fine per violation per day.

The second order requires students to have an MMR vaccination or stay home unless they have a legal or medical exemption on file.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.