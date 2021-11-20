Cuomo Was Serial Sex Harasser Who Misused Resources To Write Book, NY Assembly Report Says

Embattled former Gov Andrew Cuomo was found to be complicit as a serial sexual abuser who misused state resources while writing a book about leadership during the pandemic, according a report from the New York State Assembly.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee released a 46-page report on Cuomo that took the former governor to task for alleged sexual harassment, miscounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and his book, which net him millions of dollars.

According to reports, the Judiciary Committee determined that Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, created a hostile work environment, and committed sexual misconduct.

Investigators also found that Cuomo used state resources to write and publish his self-congratulatory book for a personal profit, and that his administration fudged the numbers when it came to reporting COVID-19-related in nursing homes at the outset of the pandemic.

It is alleged that Cuomo’s office intervened before the Department of Health could release two sets of data on nursing home deaths, and had them only release one set of data of patients who physically died in nursing homes to misrepresent the facts.

The report was released a day after Cuomo's top attorney Rita Glavin issued a scathing indictment about New York Attorney General Letitia James' independent investigation into sexual harassment claims.

The Committee launched the impeachment probe after the sexual harassment allegations were made against Cuomo. The impeachment investigation ended after Cuomo announced his resignation in August; however, the Assembly said over the summer it would still release the report.

